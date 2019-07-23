Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai, also known as G, was a "devoted" father, his family said

Relatives of a man found shot dead in a car have paid tribute to a "devoted father" with an "infectious sense of humour".

Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was found on Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

A tribute, released by police on behalf of his family, also described him as a "principled man".

Six men were arrested in connection with the death but have since been released while inquiries continue.

Four of the men, aged 25, 28, 29 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The other two, both 31, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Image caption Mr Rai's body was discovered in a parked car in a lay-by

Aston Hannis, 28, of Woolford Close, Winchester, has been charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

He is charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, requiring him to disclose access codes to an electronic device.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Raj was killed with a shotgun.

His family said: "He had an infectious sense of humour and would always find the best of any situation.

"He was a principled man and would always be the first to offer help to those that needed it. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends."