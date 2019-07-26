Peter Black jailed for ordering gun on dark web
A man has been jailed for purchasing a semi-automatic gun on the dark web.
Peter Black had previously pleased guilty to a charge of attempting to acquire a firearm.
The Glock 19 semi-automatic weapon was seized after it had been posted from the United States, concealed inside a household item, to a property in Portsmouth.
The 39-year-old, of Waterhouse Lane, Southampton, was jailed at Winchester Crown Court for three years.
He was arrested on 4 April by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, who examined his devices to establish he had made the purchase.
Det Insp Graham Curtis said Black was a "potentially dangerous individual".
"There is absolutely no excuse for purchasing a weapon of this kind, and by using the dark web it is clear that Black was entirely aware that his actions were illegal."