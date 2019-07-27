Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Annie Holman's "light will shine brightly forever", her family said

A woman who died in a two-car crash was a "caring teacher", "loving mum" and "magical person", her family has said.

Annie Holman, 63, from Dummer, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it collided with a silver Peugeot Expert on the A33 southbound, near Micheldever Woods in Hampshire, on 17 July.

She died at the scene. No-one else was injured.

In a tribute, Ms Holman's family said: "Her light will shine brightly forever."

Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash were ongoing and was appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force initially said a van was also involved in the crash but added this was no longer the case.

"There are no words that could possibly do justice to Annie," Ms Holman's family said.

"She was an amazing, loving mum, a magical person and a wonderful friend. She was a dedicated, caring teacher."