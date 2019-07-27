Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai, also known as G, was a "devoted" father, his family said

Another man has been arrested over the death of a man found shot dead in a car in a lay-by.

Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was found on Shepherds Farm Lane in Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

A 41-year-old man, from Owslebury, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in custody.

Six men previously arrested in connection with the death have been released while inquiries continue.

Four of the men previously arrested, aged 25, 28, 29 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The other two, both 31, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Image caption Mr Rai's body was discovered in a parked car in a lay-by

Aston Hannis, 28, of Woolford Close, Winchester, has been charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

He is charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, requiring him to disclose access codes to an electronic device.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Raj was killed with a shotgun.

His family previously paid tribute to the "devoted father" with an "infectious sense of humour".