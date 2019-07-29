Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency

A teacher who had sex with four of his pupils, including one who became pregnant, has been jailed for 12 years.

Sean Aldridge, 37, a former teacher at Warblington School in Havant, Hampshire, was found guilty of 24 counts of sexual activity with a child.

Jurors heard some of the offences took place while he was on paternity leave.

The court heard he had previously been investigated by the school but was subsequently promoted to assistant head teacher and head of safeguarding.

During the three-week trial, Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Aldridge, from Southsea, had sex with girls aged 13 to 16 between 2006 and 2012 on school premises and in his car.

One of his victims became pregnant before suffering a miscarriage, the court was told.

Another said, during her first sexual encounter, Aldridge kept repeating: "I could go to prison for this."

Aldridge, who taught PE, was also convicted of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

At his sentencing, one of his victims read out a statement saying Aldridge initially made her feel special but she was left feeling "dirty, used, stupid and embarrassed" after he took her virginity.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary

Passing sentence, Judge Roger Etherington said of Aldridge: "The abuse of trust was truly appalling. You were perceived as a good or outstanding teacher with a special rapport with pupils."

But, he said, Aldridge had groomed girls with "flirty texts and intimate photos".

He said it was "quite extraordinary" that by 2017 Aldridge had been made the school's safeguarding lead, a post he said would have taken "breathtaking arrogance" to apply for.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it had previously investigated allegations relating to two of the girls but it later emerged Aldridge had persuaded both victims to lie.

After his sentencing, Det Insp Toby Elcock said: "Aldridge had such a hold on the girls that they did not feel able to report what was happening to them when police spoke with two of the victims back in 2010 and 2012.

"However, thanks to the bravery of those girls, who are now grown women, that silence was broken."