Man and woman die in Waterlooville two-car crash

  • 29 July 2019

An elderly man and woman have died in a car crash in Hampshire.

The collision, involving a Toyota Yaris and a Mitsubishi, happened in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, at 14:20 BST on Sunday.

The 89-year-old man from Waterlooville, who was driving the Toyota, died in hospital. His passenger, an 84-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary said their next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the force.

