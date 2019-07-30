Woman's body found in Gosport house blaze
- 30 July 2019
A woman's body has been found in a house fire in Hampshire.
Police were called to the property by firefighters tackling the blaze in Grange Crescent, Gosport, shortly before 09:00 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said the circumstances of the woman's death were being investigated and it was being treated as suspicious.
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the woman's next-of-kin has been informed.