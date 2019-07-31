Image copyright Katie Anthony Image caption Kelly-Anne Case (pictured left) with close friend Katie Anthony who described Ms Case as "all you could ever want in a friend"

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-three was found dead following a house fire.

Kelly-Anne Case's body was discovered in Grange Crescent, Gosport, shortly before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old, of no fixed address, and a 28-year-old, from Gosport, are in custody.

Paying tribute to Ms Case, her friend Katie Anthony described the 27-year-old as someone "who would always go out of her way to help anyone".

Ms Anthony described her as "all you could ever want in a friend".

She said: "Losing her is one of the single most painful experiences I've ever felt. I miss you girl, hand on heart. I'd give every limb to have you here."

Image copyright Billie-Jo Newbold Image caption Billie-Jo Newbold (pictured right) said "life will not be the same without her"

In another tribute, Billie-Jo Newbold, said: "Kelly was one of my best friends and life will not be the same without her.

"I will miss her caring and crazy ways and will love and miss you forever my girl knowing how much love you had for me will never be forgotten."

Image caption The road has been cordoned off while police investigate

Ms Case's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information and said there would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.