Chilworth building site worker died of crush injuries
A man killed while working on a building site at a home in a Hampshire village died from crush injuries to his chest.
Kulwant Singh Athwal was working at the house in Ling Dale, Chilworth, near Southampton.
The body of the 64-year-old from Southampton was found shortly after 09:30 BST on 16 July.
Police said they had also identified two possible witnesses seen in CCTV images.
A man was arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter following the death.
The 49-year-old man from Southampton was later released while inquiries continue.