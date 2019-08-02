Image caption Lasham Gliding Club said the plans would lead more light aircraft to overfly its area

New controls on flights around a Hampshire airport have been upheld by the High Court, despite a gliding club's fears of mid-air collisions.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted airspace controls to Farnborough Airport in 2018.

Lasham Gliding Society told the court the planned restrictions would divert planes into its area.

Mrs Justice Thornton ruled the CAA had acted rationally in approving changes, due to take effect next year.

Image copyright Chris / Geograph Image caption Farnborough Airport said new flight paths and airspace controls would take effect in February

The airport's plan, partly approved by the CAA in 2018, would grant previously uncontrolled airspace to Farnborough Airport, as well as defining flight paths.

The CAA said a "known traffic environment" was needed to improve safety, given the increase in business flights at the airport.

It said some people living below the flight paths would hear more aircraft noise but not at "significant" levels.

'Bitter blow'

East Hampshire District Council previously said the paths would lead to more low-altitude flights over towns including Whitehill and Bordon, Alton and Petersfield.

It said the plans were a "blight on the countryside", and would increase noise and air pollution in the South Downs National Park.

Lasham Gliding Society said the court's decision was a "bitter blow".

It said many light aircraft would overfly its area to avoid the controlled airspace, increasing the risk of collisions.

The society said it was considering a further legal challenge to the "completely unjustified and ill-considered move by TAG Farnborough [the airport] to secure a large swathe of controlled airspace".

The judge ruled the CAA had acted rationally, although she said the merits of its decisions were not a matter for the court.

In a statement, the CAA said approval of the scheme followed a "comprehensive" consultation.

Farnborough Airport said it would implement the airspace controls in February.