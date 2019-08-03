Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr and Mrs Durow's children said they were "devastated" by the loss of their "dear Mum and Dad".

The children of an elderly couple who died in a crash in Hampshire say they are "devastated" by their deaths.

Henry Durow, 89, and his wife, Shirley, 84, from Waterlooville, died in the crash involving another car in Hambledon Road on Sunday 28 July.

A family statement released through police said they were "loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents".

"They thought the world of their family. They will be sadly missed by all," the statement said.

Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for information about the crash, involving Mr and Mrs Durow's Toyota Yaris and a Mitsubishi, which happened at about 14:20 BST.

The driver of the Mitsubishi - a 36-year-old man from Waterlooville - suffered minor injuries.