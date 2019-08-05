Image copyright @l3uddz Image caption The fire is affecting four properties in Stockbridge Road in Sutton Scotney

A large fire has broken out in the thatched roof of a home and has spread to three neighbouring properties.

About 75 firefighters have been tackling the blaze on Stockbridge Road in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, since it started at about 13:20 BST.

No-one has been injured.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been brought under control but added crews remained at the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

