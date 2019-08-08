Image copyright Friends of Freshwater Fire Station Image caption He was flown to Southampton Hospital but later died

A kite surfer who crashed into cliffs on the Isle of Wight has died.

The man, in his 50s, was in the water off Compton Bay when he was dragged into rocks at about 16:50 BST on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, and was later pronounced dead.

According to the Met Office, 25mph (40km/h) winds were recorded on the island at the time, with gusts of up to 31mph (49 km/h).

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboat crews and police were also called to the scene.