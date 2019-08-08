Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duchess's boat finished in seventh place in the first race and was disqualified in the second

The Duke of Cambridge has beaten his wife in the inaugural King's Cup yachting regatta, which was won by adventurer Bear Grylls.

Prince William's boat finished third and Kate's seventh in the first of two races off the Isle of Wight.

The duchess's boat and several others were disqualified in the second race.

A host of other celebrities also took part in the eight-boat race, which was held a day earlier than planned due to Friday's bad weather forecast.

It was held to raise money for eight charities supported by the couple.

Prince George cheered on his parents from a separate boat alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte (below), and their grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, wore nautical-inspired outfits as they watched their parents compete against each other from a separate boat with their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

The little royals appeared to be in high spirits as they were joined by other playmates for the races in the waters around Cowes.

Each boat had a celebrity ambassador and captain onboard, with others taking part including historian Dan Snow, England Women's footballer Fara Williams, comedian John Bishop, Olympic rower Helen Glover and CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton.

The duke and duchess skippered their own sailing boats - with Prince William competing on behalf of Child Bereavement UK and his wife for the Royal Foundation, in connection with her work on the early years development of children.

The race started 30 minutes late - at 14:30 BST - after the boats were recalled to the starting line after an initial false start.

In the second race, many boats - including the duchess's - were disqualified for not going back and starting the race at the line.

The royal couple hope the King's Cup regatta will become an annual event

Overall winner Bear Grylls and his team were awarded the King's Cup, a trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920

The King's Cup, a trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920, was awarded to Bear Grylls' winning team.

The duke and duchess hope the King's Cup regatta will become an annual event, increasing awareness of the benefits of sport, while also raising funds for their charities.

Spectators watched the race from a 800-seater grandstand, while footage was also played on screens across the town.

