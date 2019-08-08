Image copyright Google Image caption David Shayler was fatally injured at a demolition site in Atkinson Drive, Newport

Three firms are to be prosecuted over the death of a worker who was fatally injured at a demolition site.

David Shayler, 53, died in hospital after the incident in Newport, Isle of Wight, in October 2016.

Ryde Demolition, HJ Bennett and Stoneham Construction face safety charges, the Health and Safety Executive said.

The firms and two individuals are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 30 September.

Previously, police said prosecutors had decided not to bring charges for corporate manslaughter or general negligence.

Mr Shayler, of High Street, Ryde, was injured at the site in Atkinson Drive on 13 October 2016 and died at Southampton General Hospital six days later.