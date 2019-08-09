Cowes Week racing abandoned on opening day

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers said predicted gusts of 45 knots were unsafe and "not conducive to good boat racing" (picture from Cowes Week 2018)

Sailing on the first day of Cowes Week has been abandoned as strong winds are forecast.

Organisers of the annual regatta said the predicted gusts of 45 knots (52mph) were unsafe and "not conducive to good boat racing".

Saturday's cancellation includes the featured SailGP races for fast catamarans and elite crews.

Cowes Week officials said Sunday's forecast was "windy but within the parameters".

Regatta director Laurence Mead said cancellations were not unusual, but the cause in previous years had often been a lack of wind.

He said: "You can't race boats in 45 knots of wind. A lot of our boats are not designed for offshore racing."

Sunday's White Group class races, for smaller boats, will be delayed until the afternoon to allow to allow additional time for competitors to reach Cowes.

SailGP said its competing camatarans were "engineered for intense racing at electrifying speeds exceeding 50 knots", but racing had been called off "to ensure the safety of all athletes, staff, spectators and guests".

It said Saturday ticket holders would be refunded.

In 2018, races were abandoned on 10 August after a competing yachtsman fell overboard during rough conditions and later died.