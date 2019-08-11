Image copyright Paul Wyeth/CWL Image caption Racing was abandoned on the Solent on Saturday

Sailing has begun at Cowes Week after the first day's races were abandoned because of strong winds.

Organisers of the annual regatta said the decision to cancel the opening day was "exceptional" but gusts of 50 knots (57.5mph) were unsafe.

Saturday's cancellation included the featured SailGP races for fast catamarans and elite crews.

Racing resumed at 10:10 BST on Sunday, with officials saying a "fast and furious day" of racing was expected.

Conditions are still windy, with gusts of up to 30 knots (34.5mph) forecast.

Today promises a fast and furious day 1 of racing, with big variable winds between 18 - 24 knots and gusting up to 30 knots, with bright skies and squalls.

Sunday's races for smaller boats were delayed to allow additional time for competitors to reach Cowes.

SailGP said its competing catamarans were "engineered for intense racing at electrifying speeds exceeding 50 knots", but racing had been called off "to ensure the safety of all athletes, staff, spectators and guests".

It said Saturday ticket holders would be refunded.

In 2018, races were abandoned on 10 August after a competing yachtsman fell overboard during rough conditions and later died.