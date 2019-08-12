Image copyright Mark Pilbeam Image caption The Shackleton Ward at St Mary's Hospital in Newport was previously rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission

A newly refurbished ward for dementia patients, previously rated inadequate by inspectors, has been closed to new admissions due to lack of staff.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it had "temporarily" shut the Shackleton Ward at St Mary's Hospital in Newport.

It reopened six weeks ago following a £200,000 revamp.

The ward was previously rated inadequate and "not dementia friendly" by Care Quality Commission inspectors, and closed in April for 12 weeks.

An Isle of Wight NHS Trust spokeswoman said the safety of its patients was its "top priority".

"Despite concerted effort to recruit, it is proving extremely challenging to permanently recruit the right number of suitably experienced staff to join the team working on Shackleton Ward," she added.

"To make sure that we can safely look after our patients we have temporarily closed the ward to new admissions."

In March, inspectors issued a warning notice highlighting problems in the hospital's emergency department. The problems included staffing levels, some patients waiting too long and others being treated in corridors.

The trust is currently rated as inadequate and is in special measures.