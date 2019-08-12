Image copyright Google Image caption Bridgemary Medical Centre will be inspected again within six months

A medical centre has been put into special measures after it was unable to prove staff could do their jobs safely.

Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gosport, Hampshire, was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Practice records did not show all five GPs had received training in sepsis or mental capacity training.

Inspectors will return within six months and the surgery could face enforcement procedures if the situation has not improved, the report said.

The BBC has asked the practice for a comment.

The two service areas inspected - effective and well-led - had "significantly declined" when inspectors visited in June, leading to "inadequate" ratings.

Three other areas - safe, responsive and caring - were previously rated "good".

GPs did not always follow national guidance or protocols when making certain diagnoses and assessing patient needs, the report said.

The practice had no clear processes to keep patients safe and no consistent approach for recording and investigating significant events, it said.

CQC's deputy chief inspector of GPs for South of England, Ruth Rankine, said: "It is a concern to find that during our focused inspection, areas of care that were previously rated as good are now areas that need urgent improvement.

"Patients need to be cared for by trained and qualified management and staff, and systems need to be in place and delivered within safe guidelines."

The centre in Gregson Avenue has five GPs, three nurses, a healthcare assistant and a pharmacist, serving about 8,700 patients.

It is run by a practice manager, an operations manager and 11 administrators and receptionists.