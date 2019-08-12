Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man wanted over Southampton rape of woman

  • 12 August 2019
Union Road, Northam Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was raped between Union Road (pictured) and Summers Street

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was raped in Southampton.

The attack happened between Union Road and Summers Street, in Northam, on Sunday between 20:40 and 21:20 BST, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

