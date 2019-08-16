Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The offender is described as "skinny", white, 5ft 9in, aged 40-45, bald and had "heavy stubble"

An e-fit image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a schoolgirl was "grabbed" and told to get into a car.

The 12-year-old was walking her dog in Leigh Road, Fareham, when she was approached by a man at the junction with Arundel Drive.

It happened about 15:30 BST on 8 August and she managed to get away.

The man is described as "skinny", white, 5ft 9in, aged 40-45, bald and had "heavy stubble".

He was wearing dark-rimmed glasses, a pink or red long-sleeved casual shirt, blue jeans and trainers.

Sgt Lee Paddick, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "While this appears to be an isolated incident, we would always remind people to be vigilant."

He added officers were carrying out extra patrols in the area, which is close to Fareham Leisure Centre, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.