Image caption PC Russell Turner was stabbed during a struggle in Stamshaw Park

A police officer suffered collapsed lungs after being stabbed during a struggle with a suspected drug dealer, a court has heard.

Hampshire PC Russell Turner was investigating reports of drug dealing in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth, on 21 February.

Michael Enzanga, 20, denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife.

His trial heard he was later found hiding in a nearby back garden.

Prosecutor Dale Sullivan told Portsmouth Crown Court Mr Enzanga was approached by PC Turner and his colleague, PC Clare Parry, and tried to run away before a struggle began.

Taser barbs

"During the course of the struggle the defendant stabbed the officer several times, causing wounds to him which ultimately caused his lungs to collapse and him needing medical attention," he told the jury.

Jurors heard Mr Enzanga was Tasered by other officers as he fled towards a block of flats and was later found hiding under a tarpaulin in a back garden.

Mr Sullivan told the court: "The barbs from the Taser deployment were still in his back."

A sweatshirt fell to the ground during the initial struggle and a carrier bag containing 60 wraps of either crack cocaine or heroin were left at the fight scene, the jury was told.

Mr Enzanga's DNA was found on both items.

Mr Enzanga, of Tottenham, north London, also denies four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply the class A drugs.

He has also pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property, namely a stash of money.

The trial continues.