Man arrested over rape of woman in Southampton
- 20 August 2019
A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was raped in Southampton.
The attack happened in a park between Union Road and Summers Street, in Northam, on the evening of 11 August.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 45-year-old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
Officers have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.