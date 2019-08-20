Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man arrested over rape of woman in Southampton

  • 20 August 2019
Image caption The woman was raped between Union Road (pictured) and Summers Street

A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was raped in Southampton.

The attack happened in a park between Union Road and Summers Street, in Northam, on the evening of 11 August.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 45-year-old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Officers have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

