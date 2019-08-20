Image caption PC Russell Turner was stabbed during a struggle in Stamshaw Park

A man suspected of stabbing a police officer who tried to apprehend him was "like a caged animal fighting for his life", a court has heard.

PC Russell Turner suffered a collapsed lung after being repeatedly stabbed in Stamshaw Park on 21 February.

Michael Enzanga, 20, denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife.

In an interview played to jurors, PC Clare Perry, who was with Mr Turner, said there had been a "full-on fight".

In the recording, she said: "I am shouting 'put the knife down' and he [the accused] is using a punching motion.

Suspected dealer

"I did not know that Russ had been stabbed until he was on the floor."

The court heard Ms Perry and Mr Turner had been in plain clothes when they approached Mr Enzanga who had been suspected of dealing drugs.

After showing Mr Enzanga his warrant card, a struggle ensued.

Ms Perry said Mr Enzanga was like a "caged animal" that was "determined to get away".

She said: "It was a full-on fight. Every time he kept on tensing his arms and pulling himself back up."

Prosecutors say Mr Enzanga fled in the direction of a block of flats but was seen by members of the public and on CCTV carrying a knife before being Tasered by officers.

Wraps of cocaine

He was eventually found hiding under a tarpaulin in a back garden, the court was told.

The court previously heard a carrier bag containing 60 wraps of either crack cocaine or heroin were left at the fight scene, along with a sweatshirt.

Mr Enzanga, of Tottenham, north London, also denies four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply the class A drugs on February 20 and 21, and a charge of possessing criminal property, namely a stash of money.

The trial continues.