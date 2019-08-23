Guest finds 'old hand grenade' on holiday park
An old hand grenade found in a holiday resort has been retrieved by a Royal Navy bomb disposal team.
A guest staying at the park on the Isle of Wight found the device on a beach and carried it back to their caravan, thinking it was a fossil, local media reported.
Away Resorts Management, which runs a centre at Bembridge, Whitecliff Bay, said the device was discovered at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
Guests were evacuated from the area.