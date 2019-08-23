Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video footage shows prisoners dancing and running around the walkways

Inmates have been filmed knocking through weak cell walls and then rioting inside a prison.

Police and specialist prison officers were called to the disturbance involving 19 inmates at HMP Winchester in Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Video footage shows prisoners dancing and running around the walkways, with some holding batons and one squirting a water hose.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been approached for comment.

The footage was posted on social media by prison campaigner Cody Lachey.

He told the BBC he wanted to share the footage sent to him by a current inmate to raise awareness of the "squalid conditions".

Asked for his opinion on the video, he said: "If you treat prisoners like animals, then they'll behave like animals."

Image caption The inmates used furniture to break "weak points" in the cell walls

Mr Lachey said there are Victorian-era prisons around the country which are "not fit for purpose".

"The walls are crumbling," added Mr Lachey, who once served a sentence at HMP Manchester.

Mr Lachey said prison officers used to routinely check cells on a nightly basis for signs of possible planned escape attempts.

"They simply don't have enough prison officers for that anymore," he said.

The MoJ previously confirmed that inmates broke out of their cells at the prison by "manipulating weaknesses" in the mortar with furniture.

It said pepper spray was used to subdue two prisoners but no injuries were sustained.

"We are urgently taking action to improve and modernise our Victorian jails - spending up to £2.5bn to create 10,000 new prison places and investing £100m to boost security and safety," it added.