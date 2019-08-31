Image copyright Crab Studio Image caption The original design was branded an "upturned jelly mould" during the public consultation

A university has scrapped the design for a new development which was described as an "upturned jelly mould".

The Arts University Bournemouth had planned to build its innovation studio for digital and creative businesses on Fern Barrow in Poole.

Residents and the local MP criticised plans to close the road for 60 weeks during construction.

The university has submitted plans for a "simpler" building which would not require road closure.

Described as an "incubation facility" for start-ups, the centre on the Wallisdown campus was granted planning permission in 2017, despite being likened to an "upturned jelly mould" during the public consultation.

Construction was due to begin in March but the announcement Fern Barrow would have to be closed for more than a year prompted criticism from residents, councillors and MP Conor Burns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A new planning application is to be considered by BCP Council.

A statement by architects Crab Studio said the new scheme "recognises concerns which were previously expressed regarding the angular nature of the building and issues regarding the practicalities of constructing the studio, including a potentially lengthy road closure".

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) ward councillor Philip Broadhead said it was a "big win" for residents.

"Understandably the arts university wants to - and is - expanding and that's encouraged but it can't be to the detriment of residents," he added.

The new application is due to be considered by BCP council in coming weeks.