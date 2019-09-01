Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a reported disturbance in Shooters Way

A man has died after two stabbings which police have described as "potentially linked and targeted".

He was found injured after police were called to an address in Shooters Way, Basingstoke, at about 22:44 BST on Saturday. He died later in hospital.

A second man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after being found in nearby Normanton Road at 22:53.

Two men aged 29, a 36-year-old woman, all from Basingstoke, and a 16-year-old boy from Croydon have been arrested.

The alleged offences for which they were detained have not been revealed by police, who said a murder inquiry had been launched.

Officers said they were called to a "report of a disturbance" at the address in Shooters Way, next to South View Junior School.

Det Ch Insp Dave Storey said: "We would like to reassure the public that we are treating these incidents as potentially linked and targeted events.

"There is a police cordon in place at this time and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

"Officers will also be carrying out extra patrols in the area."