Image caption Police were called to the address on Saturday evening

Police investigating a "targeted" fatal stabbing have made four further arrests.

The unnamed victim was found injured at a block of flats in Shooters Way, Basingstoke, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday. He died later in hospital.

Five people - a 16-year-old boy, two women and two men - remain in custody on suspicion of murder, police said.

A second stabbing at about the same time is being treated as "potentially related".

Image caption A police forensics tent has been placed in Shooters Way

Officers said they were initially called to a "report of a disturbance" at a second-floor flat in Kingfisher House, where a man was found fatally wounded.

A few minutes later, police were alerted by ambulance workers to a second man with stab wounds in Normanton Road.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The two stabbings were thought to be "targeted" and could be linked, police said.

Image caption Police have been searching undergrowth and woodland nearby

Detectives have been granted custody extensions for two murder suspects - a 16-year-old boy from Croydon and a 36-year-old woman from Basingstoke.

Three further people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, including an 18-year-old London man, a 23-year-old man from Essex and a woman aged 23 from Basingstoke.

A 30-year-old Surrey man has also been detained, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two 29-year-old men from Basingstoke have been released without charge.

Police officers have placed a forensics tent at the murder inquiry scene and have been searching undergrowth and a small area of woodland nearby.