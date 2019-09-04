Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Taylor Williams was "charming, loving and funny", his family said

The victim of a "targeted" fatal stabbing has been named by police, who have arrested two further people on suspicion of murder.

Taylor Williams, 18, from Bromley, south-east London, was found injured at a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Saturday night.

In a statement, his family described him as "charming, lovely and funny".

The latest arrests include an 18-year-old man from Croydon, south London, and a man aged 35 from Basingstoke.

Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured at a block of flats

Police were called to two stabbings in Basingstoke on Saturday, which they have described as "targeted" and "potentially linked".

Mr Williams was found after officers responded at 22:44 BST to a disturbance at a second-floor flat in Kingfisher House, Shooters Way. He died later in hospital.

A second man was found at 22:53 in nearby Normanton Road. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Five murder suspects are in police custody following the two latest arrests, including a 23-year-old woman from Basingstoke, a 28-year-old Essex man and an 18-year-old man from Southwark in London.

Image caption A police forensics tent was placed in Shooters Way

A sixth murder suspect - a 16-year-old boy from Croydon - has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 30-year-old man from Surrey, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.

A 36-year-old Basingstoke woman, held on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Mr Williams, of Winlaton Road, was taken from his family in a "heartbreaking, devastating way", relatives said.

Their statement added: "Words cannot express the way we feel about losing a much loved son and brother."