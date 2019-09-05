Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating the scene in Riverside Park, Southampton

A large section of a park in Southampton has been cordoned off by police following the discovery of a man's body in a river.

Officers were initially sent to a report of gunshots in River Walk in the the early hours.

They found cannabis being grown at a nearby property and also in a vehicle found abandoned.

The man's body was then found in the water at Riverside Park. It is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

Hampshire Constabulary said no arrests have yet been made.