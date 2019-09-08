Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in Hampshire.

Eighty firefighters spent the night battling the blaze involving the historical property in Beauworth Road, Alresford.

The road between Salt Lane and the A272 was closed while emergency services attended.

Crews remained at the scene on Sunday morning, damping down. The fire service said no-one was hurt and the cause was yet to be determined.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters have worked throughout the night to salvage what they can and prevent the fire spreading to other properties."