Image copyright PA Media Image caption Richard Elmes is the partner of Lucy McHugh's mother Stacey White

Two men have denied attacking the stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.

Richard Elmes, 22, was injured in Southampton in July, two days after the family's lodger Stephen Nicholson was jailed for life for Lucy's murder.

At Southampton Crown Court, 27-year-old Wayne Grant, of Byron Road, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, of Waveney Green, pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

A trial date was set for 20 January.

Mr Whitemore was granted conditional bail while Mr Grant was remanded in custody.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy was found stabbed to death in woodland in July 2018

Thirteen-year-old Lucy, the daughter of Mr Elmes's partner Stacey White, was stabbed to death in woodland in July 2018.

Nicholson, 25, was ordered to spend at least 33 years in prison for Lucy's rape and murder on 19 July.

Mr Elmes was treated in hospital for head and arm injuries when he was attacked outside a convenience store in Windrush Road on 21 July.