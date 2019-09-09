Image copyright Handout Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was discovered in a river

A man found dead in a river when police responded to reports of the sound of gunfire has been named.

The body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found at Riverside Park, Southampton, on Thursday morning.

Police said Mr Hemy, from Sholing, had not been shot and they were treating his death as unexplained.

The force said it was also "open minded" about linking his death to the discovery of 100 cannabis plants in a nearby house.

Image caption Mr Hemy's body was discovered in the water at Riverside Park

Mr Hemy's family said they wanted to "thank everyone for their support and kindness" following his death.

Officers were sent to the park shortly after 01:00 BST and found cannabis at an unoccupied property nearby.

The Class B drug was also found in a nearby abandoned Jeep Cherokee before Mr Hemy's body was found in the water at about 06:30.

Hampshire Constabulary said another vehicle linked to the investigation was found on Friday after officers executed a warrant at an address in Southampton.

Cordons were put in place as part of the investigation and the force said officers would remain in the area on Monday.