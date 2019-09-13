Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy-Anne Rushton was described as the "life and soul of the party"

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his former partner who died from multiple injuries at her home.

Mother Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, died a short time after police were called to Suffolk Road in Andover, Hampshire, on 23 June.

Shaun Dyson, 28, of Anna Valley, was remanded in custody at Winchester Crown Court to stand trial on 2 December.

Ms Rushton's family has previously described her as the "life and soul of the party".

"A beautiful mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie and friend. Sadly her life was taken away from us all," her family said.

"Part of her will always live on through her children."