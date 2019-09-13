Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Lucy-Anne Rushton death: Former partner denies murder

  • 13 September 2019
Lucy-Anne Rushton Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Lucy-Anne Rushton was described as the "life and soul of the party"

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his former partner who died from multiple injuries at her home.

Mother Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, died a short time after police were called to Suffolk Road in Andover, Hampshire, on 23 June.

Shaun Dyson, 28, of Anna Valley, was remanded in custody at Winchester Crown Court to stand trial on 2 December.

Ms Rushton's family has previously described her as the "life and soul of the party".

"A beautiful mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie and friend. Sadly her life was taken away from us all," her family said.

"Part of her will always live on through her children."
Image caption The 30-year-old was found at the home in Suffolk Road, Andover, shortly before 05:30 BST on Sunday, 23 June

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites