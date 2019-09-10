Image caption The westbound carriageway of the M27 has been closed between junctions four and five

A stretch of the M27 motorway near Southampton is expected to remain closed overnight following a van fire.

England are due to play Kosovo in a Euro 2020 qualifier at St Mary's Stadium in the city on Tuesday evening.

Highways England said a combination of the fire and a spillage of hydraulic oil at about 12:00 BST had damaged the carriageway.

Diversions are in place on the westbound carriageway between junctions four (the M3) and five (Southampton).

About 150 litres of oil was spilled after the van caught fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Tailbacks of up to five miles have been reported with traffic queuing as far back as Bursledon.

The motorway is not likely to reopen until the early hours of Wednesday, Highways England said.

Rob Whittington, operations manager, said: "We do expect congestion to build.

"It's likely to affect this evening's rush-hour period and we've got the match on in Southampton so we want to get the message out for people to allow extra time their journeys."

The match, which kicks off at 19:45, is the first full England fixture that St Mary's has hosted since 2002.