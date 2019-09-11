Image caption About 150 litres of oil was spilled across three lanes when the van caught fire

The M27 motorway has reopened after being forced to close for more than 12 hours when a van caught fire.

Football fans travelling to England's match against Kosovo - which was staged at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton - were among those caught in the queues.

The motorway was shut westbound between junction 4 (the M3) and 5 (Southampton) at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

By 17:00 delays of over an hour were being reported with traffic queuing 16 miles to Junction 12 M275/Portsmouth.

The van leaked its oil and fuel across all three lanes during the fire, forcing the resurfacing of the whole carriageway.

Highways England said its teams worked overnight to repair the damaged carriageway which fully reopened shortly after 03:00 BST.