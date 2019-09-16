Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prisoners were filmed occupying an area of protective netting.

Disturbances inside HMP Winchester were captured by a television documentary team.

Footage shot in the Hampshire jail shows inmates on suspending netting and guards in riot gear escorting nurses with prisoners' medication.

It was filmed in May 2018, a year before inmates were moved out of a wing following rioting in August.

The prison service said the jail had been "improving rapidly" despite the trouble.

The documentary by 72 Films is part of Channel Four's Crime and Punishment series on the workings of the criminal justice system.

The documentary team filmed prison staff in riot gear inside Winchester Prison

The film crew was allowed inside the Category B prison over two years during one of its most turbulent periods - its performance was rated as "of serious concern" by the Ministry of Justice in July.

Rachael Merriman, head of residential safety at HMP Winchester, said the programme "touched on a lot of issues prevalent within the prison".

Asked about the footage where a prison officer is seen negotiating with a prisoner with a razor blade, she said: "What you saw there was us in command mode - that doesn't happen very often but when it does we are fully trained and we have the skills to deal with it."

Video footage from inside the prison showed prisoners dancing and running around the walkways in August

Mobile phone footage of August's riots showed inmates knocking through cell walls as well as dancing and running around the walkways, with some holding batons.

Ms Merriman said: "As a prison we've been improving quite rapidly and it was against the run of play."

The Prison Officers' Association (POA) said the documentary highlighted the "unacceptably violent and hostile work environment" in jails.

"The warning signs at Winchester have been there for all to see for far too long and the POA both locally and nationally warned the employer about the dire state of affairs at Winchester over 12 months ago," national chair Mark Fairhurst said.

"Our concerns were consistently ignored."

Following August's disturbance, the Ministry of Justice said a "full assessment" of the 560-capacity Victorian jail would be carried out.

Crime and Punishment is on Channel Four on Monday at 21:00 BST.