Southampton river body: Murder suspect arrested
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was pulled from a river.
Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after gun shots were heard nearby at 01:00 BST.
Before finding his body, officers raided a home in neighbouring River Walk and found 100 cannabis plants.
A 27-year-old Gosport man remains in custody. Mr Hemy was not shot and his death is unexplained, police said.
A large amount of cannabis was also discovered in a Jeep Cherokee in the park, officers said.
Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30.
Detectives previously said they were keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.