Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was discovered in the River Itchen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was pulled from a river.

Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after gun shots were heard nearby at 01:00 BST.

Before finding his body, officers raided a home in neighbouring River Walk and found 100 cannabis plants.

A 27-year-old Gosport man remains in custody. Mr Hemy was not shot and his death is unexplained, police said.

A large amount of cannabis was also discovered in a Jeep Cherokee in the park, officers said.

Image caption The police Water Search and Recovery Team carried out investigations at Riverside Park

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30.

Detectives previously said they were keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.