Image caption Prime Student Living blamed "unforeseen issues" for construction delays at Stanhope House

More than 250 university students have been unable to move in to their accommodation because of delays to a £22m property development.

Portsmouth University students were told they could not move in to the 17-storey Stanhope House as planned, days before the start of the academic year.

An email from operator Prime Student Living blamed "unforeseen issues".

The university said it was "working to secure alternative accommodation" for those affected.

One third-year student, who wishes to remain anonymous over fears his tenancy agreement could be terminated, said he felt "betrayed" after paying £2,800 for a studio flat for a term.

'Terribly mismanaged'

He received an email on Saturday telling him the completion had been put back by a "short period", shortly after contacting the firm himself with concerns that the building did not look ready.

"As the building manager, Prime Student Living expected Stanhope House to be ready ahead of the start of the academic year, but circumstances have now changed. Whilst this is out of our control, we unreservedly apologise for what is very disappointing and concerning news," the email said.

He has since been placed in halls of residence.

"It's been terribly mismanaged. They were ignoring and denying issues until the very last minute. All they tell you is 'thank you for your feedback'," he added.

It follows delays to the company's 310-bed Coppergate scheme in Swansea also left students looking for alternative accommodation.

The central Portsmouth development was advertised as having 138 studio apartments and 118 en-suite flats, private dining rooms and cinema rooms, with charges of up to £10,600 a year.

The university said the company had not been able to place 64 students in alternative accommodation, but the university's housing service was confident it would be able to.

Many of those affected are freshers who were due to move in ahead of starting at the university next week.

"The university's primary concern is the support and welfare of our students," a statement said.

Prime Student Living has been contacted for comment.