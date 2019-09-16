Portsmouth murder arrest after woman's body found on roof
- 16 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead on a roof in a shopping centre.
The unnamed victim was found at Palmerston Mansions in Palmerston Road, a pedestrianised street in Portsmouth, at about 10:50 BST.
Police said they had arrested a 53-year-old man from Portsmouth.
Part of Tonbridge Street, which runs parallel to Palmerston Road, has been sealed off as part of the police investigation.