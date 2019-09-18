Motorcyclist dies in 'hit-and-run' crash in Hook
A motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash in Hampshire.
The crash, involving a silver vehicle, happened on the Reading Road at the junction with Vicarage Lane in Hound Green at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from Hook, was taken to hospital but later died.
Hampshire Constabulary said the other vehicle failed to stop and drove off. Anyone who has seen a damaged silver vehicle is urged to contact the force.