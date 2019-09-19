Image copyright Portsmouth City Council Image caption An artist's impression of the planned pedestrian-friendly development

Details of a new car-free community and housing development on a peninsula in Portsmouth have been unveiled.

The 140-acre site on land at Tipner West could feature 4,000 homes and a school with cars parked underground to leave streets pedestrian-friendly.

Portsmouth City Council, which is behind the plans, claims it could be a "beacon for the whole of Portsmouth and the rest of the country".

The authority said if the plans are approved work could start in 2023.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a bridge between Tipner West and nearby Horsea Island, which would only be used by buses and bicycles, would also be built under the proposals.

Natascha McIntyre Hall, assistant director of strategic development at the council, said: "'If we eliminate cars and change the way people move around we will create a more visible community that seeks to end social isolation."

Plans to reclaim 22 hectares (54 acres) of land from the sea to build homes on the site were revealed by the council in Ferbuary.

To stop the land from flooding the authority said the peninsula would be raised and current sea defences strengthened, and enhanced.

Residents have been invited to comment on the proposals at events being held at the Port Solent Boardwalk on 26 September and the Mountbatten Centre on 9 October.

A public consultation and exhibition on the development are planned for the start of next year.