Image caption The crash happened on the B3349 Reading Road

A motorcyclist who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Hampshire has been named.

Tenny Turner Snr, 53, of Hound Green Close, Hound Green, died in the crash with a silver car near Hook on Tuesday.

Police said the car did not stop but it had since recovered the vehicle believed to be involved.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while investigations continue.

Hampshire Constabulary continues to appeal for information about the crash which happened on Reading Road, at the junction with Vicarage Lane, in Hound Green at 22:30 BST.