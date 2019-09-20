Image copyright Martin Dewied Image caption Southern Water says it is expected to take "several days" to repair the sewer in Titchfield

Emergency repairs are under way after a sewer collapsed.

More than 30 tankers have been sent to help pump waste away from the scene in Posbrook Lane in Titchfield, Hampshire, after a pipe burst on Thursday.

Southern Water said it was trying "to mitigate any environmental impact" and expected repair work to take several days to complete.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it was investigating and would continue to "closely monitor the situation".

Image copyright Martin Dewied Image caption The Environment Agency said it was investigating after the sewer collapsed on Thursday

Nearby Heath Lane has been closed while engineers work on the repairs.

In a statement, Southern Water said it was also installing bunding to manage wastewater flows and bringing in additional pumping equipment.

It said it was working closely with the EA, the council and the nearby Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we carry out these emergency works," it added.