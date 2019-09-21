Image caption The suspected WWII device was found by construction workers on Friday

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a suspected World War II bomb.

A 200m cordon was put in place on Friday after construction workers discovered the device near Hogmoor Road, in Bordon, Hampshire.

An explosives ordnance disposal team were called and the device was detonated on Saturday morning.

Hampshire constabulary confirmed the device had been detonated but tweeted: "I think most of you in East Hampshire will have heard it anyway."