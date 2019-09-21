Bordon WWII bomb: Device detonated in Hampshire
- 21 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A controlled explosion has been carried out on a suspected World War II bomb.
A 200m cordon was put in place on Friday after construction workers discovered the device near Hogmoor Road, in Bordon, Hampshire.
An explosives ordnance disposal team were called and the device was detonated on Saturday morning.
Hampshire constabulary confirmed the device had been detonated but tweeted: "I think most of you in East Hampshire will have heard it anyway."