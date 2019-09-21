Two men arrested over Corhampton shooting murder
- 21 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found shot dead in a car.
Gurinderjit Rai's body was found in a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.
The 41-year-old from Eastleigh was killed in a targeted attack, police believe.
Two men from Winchester, aged 66 and 42, were arrested on Friday and released pending further inquiries.