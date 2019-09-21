Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two men arrested over Corhampton shooting murder

  • 21 September 2019
Road closure
Image caption A member of the public found Gurinderjit Rai's body in a car in a layby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found shot dead in a car.

Gurinderjit Rai's body was found in a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

The 41-year-old from Eastleigh was killed in a targeted attack, police believe.

Two men from Winchester, aged 66 and 42, were arrested on Friday and released pending further inquiries.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites