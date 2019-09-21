Image caption A member of the public found Gurinderjit Rai's body in a car in a layby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found shot dead in a car.

Gurinderjit Rai's body was found in a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

The 41-year-old from Eastleigh was killed in a targeted attack, police believe.

Two men from Winchester, aged 66 and 42, were arrested on Friday and released pending further inquiries.