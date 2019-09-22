World gyrocopter adventurer nears finish mark

Image copyright James Ketchell Image caption James Ketchell said there were some "hairy moments" while flying over Russian mountains

A man attempting to become the first person to fly solo around the world in an open-cockpit gyrocopter is set to finish his challenge later.

James Ketchell, 37, from Hampshire, has covered 24,000 nautical miles over 175 days since starting his challenge in March.

The adventurer, who is due to land in Basingstoke on Sunday, said the experience had been "magical".

His flight path took him over Europe, Asia, and North America.

Image caption Mr Ketchell has visited a school in each country he flew over

Describing the experience Mr Ketchell said: "It's all a massive blur to be honest, the fact that I have literally flown around the world, it hasn't sunk in, it's probably going to take quite a while to. It feels really good, it's been magical."

The MAGNI M16C gyrocopter travels at 70 knots with a range of just 700 nautical miles.

He added: "As soon as you get up in that little gyro and you start flying over remote Russia, Siberia, Greenland, it blows your mind just how big this planet it is and you can feel quite small.

"The wildlife has been incredible, I have seen massive black bears running around in Siberia, seen whales, you name it.

"I have been flying 20ft off the ground, it was just incredible and there is no other aircraft that you can do that, it's magical, you can really immerse yourself in the surroundings, you can smell the water, the seaweed on the beach, if you could bottle that experience you would make a fortune."

Image copyright James Ketchell Image caption James flying past San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

But the adventurer said the greatest challenge had been maintaining high levels of concentration and being exposed to the weather - describing it as "flying a motorbike in the sky".

The challenge follows his previous "ultimate global triathlon" which saw him row across the Atlantic Ocean in 2010, climb Everest in 2011 and cycle 28,969 km around the world in 2013.

He has raised more than £10,000 for charities.