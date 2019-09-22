Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 50s was stabbed in Winton Street, Ryde, on Friday

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man suffered stab wounds to his chest.

Police were called to a property in Winton Street, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight at 19:21 BST on Friday.

A man in his 50s sustained injuries to his chest and shoulder. He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a stable condition.

Vicki Finton, 49, of Winton Street, Ryde, has been charged with wounding with intent.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court on Monday.