Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Ryde woman charged after man suffers stab wounds

  • 22 September 2019
Winton Street, Ryde Image copyright Google
Image caption A man in his 50s was stabbed in Winton Street, Ryde, on Friday

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man suffered stab wounds to his chest.

Police were called to a property in Winton Street, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight at 19:21 BST on Friday.

A man in his 50s sustained injuries to his chest and shoulder. He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a stable condition.

Vicki Finton, 49, of Winton Street, Ryde, has been charged with wounding with intent.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites