Image copyright Albert Xhediku Image caption Taxi driver Albert Xhediku was playing five-a-side football with friends before the fatal electric shock

A man was electrocuted by a floodlight while retrieving a football at a leisure centre sports pitch, an inquest has heard.

Albert Xhediku, 34, was pronounced dead in hospital after getting an electric shock at the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, in January 2016.

The hearing was told a broken conduit box and switches had been "taped up".

Two other people had previously reported suffering electric shocks from the equipment, an inquest jury heard.

Portsmouth assistant coroner Lincoln Brookes said taxi driver Mr Xhediku was playing five-a-side football with friends on 17 January.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the leisure centre after the fatal shock in 2016

Opening the hearing, he said: "The ball went out of play, it was his turn to collect it, which involved climbing over a fence.

"On his return he touched a floodlight and its post and in doing so received a fatal shock.

"Despite the best efforts of friends and the emergency services, he was confirmed dead at the Queen Alexandra Hospital later that evening."

The jury would hear equipment associated with the floodlight - a conduit box and switches - was "in seemingly a very poor state" before the incident, Mr Brookes said.

He said it was broken and had been "taped up".

HSE investigation

One of the two people who reported receiving electric shocks from the equipment told a Mountbatten Centre manager in December 2015, Mr Brookes told the jury.

"We'll be hearing more about what, if any, response that generated from the management," he said.

The leisure complex was managed at the time by Parkwood Community Leisure on behalf of Portsmouth City Council, the court heard.

The Health and Safety Executive has taken over an investigation from the police, the jury was told.

The inquest, which is due to last eight days, continues.